$7.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report sales of $7.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $32.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.59 million, with estimates ranging from $29.17 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

