$731.71 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post sales of $731.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.40 million and the highest is $754.70 million. Generac posted sales of $475.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,458,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Generac by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $346.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

