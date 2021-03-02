$77.42 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report sales of $77.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.76 million and the highest is $78.07 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $59.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $315.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.65 million to $319.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several research firms have commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,533,000 after buying an additional 200,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 101,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

