$77.95 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce $77.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Potbelly posted sales of $101.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $294.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.50 million to $295.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $329.95 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $333.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

