$771.89 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post sales of $771.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $774.80 million. II-VI posted sales of $627.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIVI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 60,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,731 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -789.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

