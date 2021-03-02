$84.75 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $84.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $87.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $69.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $357.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.74 million to $375.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $385.43 million, with estimates ranging from $354.18 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.