$843.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce sales of $843.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.20 million and the lowest is $827.50 million. The Toro posted sales of $767.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

The Toro stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 259,267 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $23,285,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

