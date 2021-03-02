$86.25 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report $86.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $67.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $305.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $241.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 36.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 402,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

