8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $595,206.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $595,206.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

