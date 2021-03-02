$9.89 EPS Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.28 and the highest is $14.70. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $5.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $49.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.75 to $64.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $68.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $91.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock traded down $50.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,095.99. 193,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,231.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,204.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

