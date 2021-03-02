9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Down 6.3%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 3,317,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,635,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.