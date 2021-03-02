AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.41 Million

Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $413.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.60 million to $414.22 million. AAR posted sales of $553.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

