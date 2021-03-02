Aave (AAVE) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $399.90 or 0.00812182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.97 billion and $651.81 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003829 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,421,908 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

