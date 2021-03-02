AAX Token (AAB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,566.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 25% against the dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $529,616.84 and $7,566.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.00808783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

Buying and Selling AAX Token

