AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ABQQ opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
AB International Group Company Profile
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.