AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABQQ opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

