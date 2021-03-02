AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

VLVLY opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.473 per share. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

