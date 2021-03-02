Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer Sells 587 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.53. 4,831,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,399. The company has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

