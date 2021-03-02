ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,200.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Separately, CL King upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.