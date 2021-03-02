Abyss Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

