Abyss Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars.

