ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 790,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 898,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

