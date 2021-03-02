Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 12,399,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 56,800,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.