accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $457.85

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 457.85 ($5.98) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.37), with a volume of 50,110 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £232.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 457.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.93.

About accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

