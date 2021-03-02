Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.05

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley raised Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.