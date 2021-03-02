Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 2,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

