Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $1.72 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00819317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00028904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.