Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,733. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

