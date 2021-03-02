Actinium (ACM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,093.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $430,716.92 and approximately $38,093.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,978,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

