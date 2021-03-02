Acute Angle Cloud Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89,560.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $89,560.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,707.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.73 or 0.03120091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.00374076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.26 or 0.01068124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.25 or 0.00450139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.00379719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00248031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

