Adam J. Weiss Sells 4,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 383,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,497. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $4,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

