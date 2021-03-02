Adam Schoenfeld Sells 35,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00.

GNLN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 261,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,662. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

