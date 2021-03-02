Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $35.05 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.61 and a 200-day moving average of $218.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

