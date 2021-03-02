AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.15

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

