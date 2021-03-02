Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Up 5.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.52. 410,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 837,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

