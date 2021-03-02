Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,549 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88,697 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $157,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

ADBE stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.74. 14,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

