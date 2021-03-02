ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.16

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €10.16 ($11.95) and last traded at €10.02 ($11.79), with a volume of 292900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.47 ($11.14).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.88 million and a P/E ratio of 52.74.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.