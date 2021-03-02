Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.84. 837,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

