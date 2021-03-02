Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $87,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.31. 656,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,281,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.