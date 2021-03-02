Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. 4,383,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,297,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter worth $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

