Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. 4,383,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,297,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
