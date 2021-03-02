Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

