Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.
In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
