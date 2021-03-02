Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 139,795 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.