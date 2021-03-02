Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 333.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.15.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

