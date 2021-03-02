Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

