Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 953.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in NovoCure by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NovoCure by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.44. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

