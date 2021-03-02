Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to $23.00 at Desjardins

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.