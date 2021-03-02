Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $13.79. Aemetis shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 20,223 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $348.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.