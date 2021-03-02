Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $13.79. Aemetis shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 20,223 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $348.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.09.
About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
