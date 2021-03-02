Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the January 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AENZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. Aenza S.A.A. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

