Aeon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,936.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $5,936.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.46 or 0.00450166 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.