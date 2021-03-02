AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

NYSE AER traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.58 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

