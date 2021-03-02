Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $897.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.